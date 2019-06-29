Pakistan has rendered countless sacrifices to eradicate terrorism, establish peace: RSNF commander

The 111th Midshipmen and 20th Short Service Commission (SSC) Course Commissioning Parade was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy PNS RAHBAR, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said that the commissioning parade comprised 65 Pakistani and 12 midshipmen from friendly countries as well as 98 cadets of the Short Service Commission Course, including 25 female cadets.

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily graced the occasion as chief guest. Upon his arrival, the chief guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

In his address, Commander RSNF Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily highlighted that close collaboration of the armed forces of both the nations are reflective of the deep-rooted fraternal relationships between them.

While highlighting the common desire of both the nations for regional peace and stability, the chief guest acknowledged that Pakistan had rendered countless sacrifices for eradicating the menace of terrorism and for establishing peace both on the internal and external fronts.

The chief guest thanked Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi for giving him an opportunity to return to his alma mater and rejoice the old memories.

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily joined the Pakistan Naval Academy in 1979 and upon completion of his initial training here he passed out from the PNA in 1984.

The chief guest, while felicitating the commissioning term on this momentous day, advised the young officers that they should follow the footsteps of great Shuhada and Ghazis and become the pride of their service and the nation. He also advised them to earn the trust of their subordinates who would look up to them for guidance in all matters.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commodore Vaqar Muhammad, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, highlighted the salient features of the officers’ training. He mentioned that cadets from Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Yemen were also undergoing training at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

He also advised the young sentinels to keep integrity, honour and interest of their country first and foremost.

Midshipman Muhammad Talha Masood was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance, whereas Midshipman Faizan Saeed won the Academy’s Dirk.

Officer Cadet Naveed Ahmed was awarded the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal, Officer Cadet Abdulrahman Ali Ebrahim Jasim Al Malki from the Kingdom of Bahrain was awarded the Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal, and Officer Cadet Manaal Ayesha Aamer from SSC Course clinched the Commandant Gold Medal. The Proficiency Banner was claimed by the Main Top Squadron.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officers, ambassadors, defence attaches of friendly countries, civil dignitaries and parents/ relatives of passing-out midshipmen and cadets.