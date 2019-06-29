Rangers arrest three suspected robbers

The paramilitary force on Saturday arrested three suspected robbers during targeted operation.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, the soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid in the Model Colony area and arrested Kashif alias Kashee, Ashraf and Imran Ali. They were said to be involved in a number of robbery cases in different parts of the city.

The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and recovered looted items from the suspects. They were later handed over to police for legal action.

NAB makes arrests

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi arrested two suspects in an investigation against Roshan Ali Khanasro and officials of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

According to a NAB spokesman, they had arrested Shahenshah Hussain, an accountant at the STDC, and Shahzab Ali, a contractor. Ali was initially appointed as a computer operator at the STDC without having a relevant qualification, and he was later given the charge of the accountant.

Managing Director STDC Roshan Ali Kanasro, in connivance with Hussain, got released the bills of RS175 millions of Ali without any verification.

It is also pertinent to mention that the contract was awarded against the rules to the said contractors. The arrested accused persons will be produced before the Accountability Court for obtaining physical remand.