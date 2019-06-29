Ethnic divisions termed threat to Karachi’s peace

Although Karachi has been relatively much peaceful in the recent years, civic problems, extremism and the increasing division on the basis of ethnicity are still big threats to its peace.

This was said at a conference titled ‘Engaging Communities for Peace in Karachi’, in which speakers underscored the need for joint efforts to ensure sustainable peace in the city and identified extremism as a major threat to peace.

The conference was organised by the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) at a local hotel on Saturday.

The speakers also highlighted the importance of engaging local communities to counter violence and extremism.

Architect and town planner Arif Hasan said there was a lack of a political will among the state institutions to solve the civic problems of Karachi.

“Communities in Karachi have no role in politics and social aspects of the development, however, some ethnic forces had played a role in development in the past,” he remarked, adding that there was no shortage of funds for development.

Hasan pointed out that vested interests had played a role in the provision of civic facilities like transport, housing, water and other facilities to the citizens but this also resulted in exploitation of the people.

Because of lack of planning, these informal forces entered into the infrastructure development by creating Katchi Abadis as a solution for the housing problem, bus stops for inter-city and intra-city transport, truck stands for the movement of cargo and illegal hydrants for supplying water, he said and remarked, “Our state institutions have miserably failed to provide all these facilities to the public.”

Hasan said people still wanted to live in suburban localities but then they had to spend more on transportation, water and other civic and recreation facilities. There is a lack of education, health and other facilities in the outskirts of the city, he remarked.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said the Sindh government was working effortlessly for the solution of civic problems.

He said the Supreme Court had asked the provincial government to remove encroachments, especially illegal houses on the Karachi Circular Railway’s track, within a few months. He, however, added that encroachments in the city could not be removed in just a few months as at least 20 years were required to remove them from the entire city.

Ghani said he did not want to demolish residences and stressed the need for regularlising the settlements in Karachi as was being done with Bani Gala in Islamabad.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the provincial government had passed many laws in consultation with civil society organisations like those pertaining to the establishment of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, the Sindh Commission on Status of Women (SCSW) and the recently passed police law.

The Sindh Assembly had also passed a law for introducing reforms in jails and that law was being implemented in consultation with the civil society, he said.

Under the new police law, public safety committees were being established at the provincial and district levels, Wahab maintained. He admitted that street crimes in Karachi were still a major challenge for the government.

Nuzhat Shireen, the SCSW chairperson, said women suffered a lot when their houses were demolished during the anti-encroachment operations in Karachi. “We have to focus on the solution of women’s problems.”

She claimed that the commission reached to help women wherever cases of sexual harassment were reported.

Jameel Yusuf, former chief of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), said Karachi had once witnessed the worst-ever law and order situation. He said when he joined the CPLC in 1989, kidnappings for ransom were rampant in the city.

He informed the event that the CPLC with the help of the police launched an organised operation against gangs involved in kidnappings and within two years, 40 such gangs were busted.

He said to curb terrorism, two major military operations were launched in the city which substantially reduced the crime rate. He added that due to sectarian killings, many people had to leave the city, which also caused drain of capital and investment from society.

Yusuf said use of narcotics was alarmingly high in society and serious efforts were required to control the menace of drugs. . He recommended that 20 per cent of the police force should be women.

The former CPLC chief also criticised the new police law, terming it ineffective. He asked the government to restore the 2001 Police Order.

Dr Riaz Shaikh of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology said Karachi had witnessed chaos in the past. He called for including people in decision. MPA Sidra Imran and labour leader Habibuddin Junaidi also addressed the conference.