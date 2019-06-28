PM played sheet-anchor role in budget passage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan played sheet-anchor role in getting the budget sailed through as he opted to sit in his Parliament House chamber-222 during the crucial days of the budget debate and later its passage.

He held meetings with 109 members of the National Assembly belonging to the ruling alliance in ten days and had exchange of views with them in one-to-one and group meetings.

He heard their grievances and praised their positive role during the budget session of the National Assembly.

Well placed parliamentary sources told The News on Friday that accepting the challenge of the opposition of blocking the budget, he decided to establish contact with his 156-member party in the National Assembly by sitting with them across the table.

He also had meetings with the alliance groups separately. The scheme turned out to be successful and he monitored the proceedings of the House sitting in his chamber directly.

The sources said that Prime Minister Khan had assured his major coalition partners in the government that their share in the cabinet would be enhanced soon after the passage of budget likewise he had given undertaken to Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) to honour all the commitments that he made with them in August last year.

The sources said that most of the members complained about the role of non-elected people sitting at the helm of affairs in the government and for the reason, advisers and special assistants were asked to avoid in coming forefront during the activities for the passage of the budget. Some members also complained about the unrest that is on rife among the masses due to innumerous reasons.

Imran Khan had candid discussion regarding the political situation prevailing in the country in the course of his meetings with the legislators belonging to his camp, the sources added.

The offices of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the NA provided unprecedented support to the government party on the occasion. It was direct involvement of the chief executive officer that production orders of two arrested members of the National Assembly from erstwhile tribal areas were not issued by the Speaker office and the opposition kept on crying for the issuance of such orders. Both were arrested just before the commencement of the session of National Assembly for terror allegations.

The sources said that a no-confidence motion against the Speaker could be moved by the opposition in a couple of days for his role during the budget session.