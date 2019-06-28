close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
BR
Bureau report
June 29, 2019

BRAINS Institute pro-rector named

National

PESHAWAR: Prof. Dr Riaz A. Khattak has been named Pro-Rector BRAINS Institute, Peshawar and will take over the charge on July 1.

A press release said Dr Riaz Khattak is an international soil scientist and academician, having over 43-year experience in teaching, research and higher education management. Dr Riaz Khattak has served as chairman and dean and as a Meritorious Professor (BS-22) in Soil Sciences. He is a PhD and has post-doctorate from the world-class University of California.

