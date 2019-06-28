Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: One person was killed and another sustained injuries over a domestic issue in the Shahu village on Friday, police said.
They said that Said Jamal exchanged harsh words with Muhammad Akbar over a domestic issue.
The accused opened fire, as a result, Muhammad Akbar was killed on the spot while Wali Khan sustained injuries.
z
HANGU: One person was killed and another sustained injuries over a domestic issue in the Shahu village on Friday, police said.
They said that Said Jamal exchanged harsh words with Muhammad Akbar over a domestic issue.
The accused opened fire, as a result, Muhammad Akbar was killed on the spot while Wali Khan sustained injuries.
z