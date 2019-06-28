close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Man shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

HANGU: One person was killed and another sustained injuries over a domestic issue in the Shahu village on Friday, police said.

They said that Said Jamal exchanged harsh words with Muhammad Akbar over a domestic issue.

The accused opened fire, as a result, Muhammad Akbar was killed on the spot while Wali Khan sustained injuries.

