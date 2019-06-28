50pc increase in salary demanded

TIMERGARA: Rejecting the 10 percent increase in salary announced by the government, all government employees coordination council (AGECC), Lower Dir, on Friday demanded 50 percent increase in salaries keeping in view the inflation.

Earlier, hundreds of government employees from all government departments gathered at the office of Communication and Works Department at Balambat and marched on the road from Balambat to Shaheed Chowk, Timergara. The protesters chanted slogans against the government for imposing a tax on salaries of government employees. Speaking on the occasion, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Muhammad Shair Tajik and others said Malakand division was a tax-free zone and cutting tax from salaries of government employees was totally unacceptable. They demanded the government to withdraw forthwith tax levied on salaries of government employees or else they would stage a sit-in in Islamabad against the government’s cruel move.