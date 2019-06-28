Cantonment board asked to stop cinema demolition

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has written a letter to the Cantonment Board Peshawar to stop the demolition of the Capital Cinema.

The letter written by Dr Abdul Samad to the Executive Officer of the Cantonment Board Peshawar said that the Capital Cinema building in Peshawar Cantt is a historic one and was constructed during the British period.

“Later, this building was protected under the Antiquity Act 1975 by the federal Department of Archaeology Government of Pakistan,” the letter further states.

Dr Abdul Samad in his letter said that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment all the historical and cultural assets of the province were handed over to the provincial government and after 2011 the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the custodian of all these assets.

The letter added that “it has come to the notice of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums that the said building is under threat.” “Therefore, it is pertinent to mention here that demolition/destruction of this historic building is a clear violation of the Antiquity Act 2016 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

The directorate asked the Cantonment Board Peshawar that the process of demolition of the building should be stopped as per rules and regulations.