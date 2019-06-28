South Punjab traders reject tax reforms

MULTAN: Traders belonging to the south Punjab have rejected the tax reforms proposed in the budget 2019-20 and announced to participate in the Tajir Convention to be held in Islamabad on July 1.

It was said by All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran chairman Khawaja Muhammad Shafiq while addressing a joint press conference at the Multan Press Club on Friday. He said that the proposed and unrealistic tax reforms had largely disturbed almost all segments of the society particularly traders and industrialists. He said that the traders’ delegations had met with the FBR chairman and Anomaly Committee chairman Ashfaq Tola twice during the last 15 days. The traders presented 16 demands for resolution of issues but no favorable response was given from both officials, he told. Khawaja Muhammad Shafiq said that the traders’ delegations had demanded removal of condition of enrolling CNIC on unregistered sales of distributors and dealers. He said that the traders had demanded the government repeal sales and income taxes from commercial billing of electricity. Khawaja Muhammad Shafiq said that inexperienced finance advisors want to destroy the economy of the country where more than 45pc population was living below the poverty line.

The budget was a part of an international conspiracy to sabotage the stability of the country, he alleged. The business community always made efforts to boost up the state’s national exchequer, he continued. The budget not only disappointed the masses but also traders at large, he lamented. He told that future strategy would be discussed in the convention. Multan Cloth Board chairman Sheikh Basharat, Chamber of Small Traders chairman Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, Ghalla Mandi traders supreme council chairman Shahid Alam Qureshi, Loha Market president Rafiq Chohan, Multan Cloth Board president Mian Farid Qureshi and Timber Market president Hafiz Sadiq Hussain were also present.

Demo against budget: Activists of All Pakistan Embroidery Machines Association Friday staged a demonstration against tax reforms proposed in the budget 2019-20. The demonstration was staged at Nawan Sheher Chowk and protesters said the government was making life of labourers miserable. They urged the government to repeal anti-people proposals from the budget. Addressing the protesters, APEMA chairman Khawaja Khalid said the government should stop killing labourers.

Emergency plan made to deal with flood-like situation: The divisional administration prepared an emergency plan to deal with flood like situation as departments concerned had been directed to remain alert.

In line with special directives of the Punjab government, Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch directed deputy commissioners to remain alert to deal with any emergency like situation. The commissioner said the administration had finalized all possible arrangements and water level was being monitored through the latest technology. He said that an ample quantity of medicines and vaccinations had been made available for emergency like situation.