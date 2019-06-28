Facilities at airports reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Aviation/DG CAA Shahrukh Nusrat presided over the Conference of Airport Managers/COOs of major airports which was held at Islamabad International Airport Friday.

The purpose of the conference was to review the steps being taken at all airports for the maximum provision of facilitation, convenience and comforts to all incoming and outgoing passengers with special reference to those of Hajj flights which are being started from 5th of July, 2019.

The Secretary Aviation/DGCAA issued directives to airport managers to make all-out efforts to facilitate pilgrims and ensure that passengers don’t face any kind of botheration while travelling to holy land for performing one of the main religious obligations. “Our endeavors must be to extend all possible help and support by providing maximum convenience to the Hajj-devotees through the initiative of “Road to Makkah Project ” of federal government of Pakistan to make it a huge success”, he added.

He also stressed upon the need of taking fool-proof measures to curb all non-professional activities which are usually carried out by the porters, loaders and other unwanted elements at the airports.

The Secretary Aviation underlined the importance of regular coordination by the airport management with all the line agencies/departments working at the airports for the speedy solution of passengers’ problems.

He also called for the proactive functioning of One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) established at the major airports to resolve the problems of passengers then and there.

In connection to the “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative of Government of Pakistan, Shahrukh Nusrat directed to pursue it more vigorously to make all airports beautiful and environment-friendly by promoting plantation and flowering activities. He also emphasized on effective disposal of solid and liquid wastes at airports corresponding to the environment needs. He particularly stressed upon the helping attitude towards the passengers and 24/7 cleanliness of airport premises and their washrooms.

He also asked the Airport Managers to take all necessary steps and precautions for upcoming monsoon season for the comfort of passengers and to avoid any interruption in the flight operations. He also said that in future as far as possible all procurements for the airports should be of made-in-Pakistan but without comprising on their quality.

Mr. Abdul Sattar Khokar Senior Joint Secretary Aviation and Syed Aamir Mehboob Deputy DG (APS) were also present in the conference.

Briefing the Secretary/DG CAA about over-all functioning of the airports, Deputy DG APS pointed out the common problems of passengers and the efforts being taken by the airport management to resolve them.

Airport Managers also shared their experiences regarding provision of facilities to the passengers and reaffirmed their pledge to continue working for continual improvement of passengers’ facilitation and comfort as their top priority. It was decided in the conference that a meeting will be held after two weeks to review the implementation of the decisions made at this occasion.

The conference was attended by the Airport Managers of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan and Sukkur airports.