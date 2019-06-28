Of use of narcotics and illegal detention in police buildings

PESHAWAR: A video that went viral on social media a few days back exposed how hashish and other drugs are being used in police buildings where people are also kept in illegal confinement.

There used to be many reports of the use of narcotics, liquor in police stations and police posts.

Besides, there were also reports of keeping people in illegal custody in police posts, police stations and in private buildings rented by the local police officers.

There are reports of the existence of many torture cells in the police and private buildings where not only the accused but even innocent people are being tortured. The force, however, always denied these allegations.

Last week, a video of a police post in the limits of the Paharipura Police Station went viral in which

a 10-year old boy, who was later identified as Malang Jan, can be seen kept in a room.

The one who is making the video asks someone inside the building as to whether he was kept in the building for two days or it was only last night.

The boy, who was visibly shaken and terrorized, told the video maker that he was beaten by the staff with plastic pipe.

He was later released after the issue between them and the owner of the godown was settled.

An employee at the building, who is preparing food in the kitchen, is also puffing hashish-filled cigarettes. When the man making the film asked how he can use narcotics in the police building, he replied he has been doing it since long.

He also disclosed he gets hashish from the people who are held for possessing the drug.

The spokesman for the Peshawar Police in his response to the video said the owner of a local godown, Abid, had handed over three young boys to the Paharipura Police Station, saying they were involved in the theft.

He said the complainant told the police that goods worth Rs500,000 have been stolen from his godown recently.

The official said the incident happened on June 16 and the owner later settled the issue with the parents of the children after getting paid for his losses.

However, the video exposed how the police buildings are being misused for illegally detaining people, including minors and torturing them. Many police officials argue they have to do such things to work out a case as no criminal will confess to a crime if he is not tortured. They argue this is the requirement of policing and admit many innocent are also tortured the same way while investigating a case.