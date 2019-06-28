Govt urged to relocate Afghan refugees’ camp in Buner

PESHAWAR: The residents of Koga village in Buner district on Friday asked the government to vacate their land being used for a camp of the Afghan refugees for the last four decades. Speaking at a news conference, the residents, including Javed Iqbal, Riaz Ahmad and Anwar Kalam, said the refugee camp was established on their agriculture land measuring 1,400 to 2,000 kanals.

They said the government was paying them a meagre amount as rent for the use of the land. The villagers called upon the government to relocate the camp to another location as they wanted to use the land for agriculture purposes. They asked the government to make the Afghan refugees vacate the camp and opposed the decision to extend the stay of the Afghan refugees. The villager said that Pakistan had been hosting the Afghan refugees for four decades so the time was ripe to repatriate them.