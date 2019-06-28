close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Swat Board declares results

National

June 29, 2019

MINGORA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat on Friday declared the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination on Friday.

The students of private schools clinched the top positions in the examination. Kiran Khalil of Tipu Model School Kabal stood first by securing 1052 marks, Shabbir Ahmed of Swat Public School and College obtained the second position by securing 1048 marks.

Zaheeruddin of Al-Azhar Educational Institute Pines secured 1047 marks took the third position.

