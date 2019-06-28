Brathwaite fined

LONDON: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been fined 15% of his match fee for showing dissent in his side’s World Cup defeat against India.

The offence during the match at Old Trafford on Thursday constituted a level-one breach of the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct.

One demerit point has been added to Brathwaite’s disciplinary record. He now has two demerit points.

The incident occurred when Brathwaite protested against the umpire’s decision to call a wide off his bowling.

Brathwaite admitted the offence and accepted the sanction so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level-one breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Brathwaite had been handed one demerit point for a similar offence earlier in the tournament, in the league match against England.