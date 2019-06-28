Najibullah wins 2nd stage

ISLAMABAD: Najibullah (Wapda) maintained his lead by winning the second leg of the Tour de Khunjrab Cycle Race, edging out SSGC’s Abdul Razzak in a close timing on Friday.

The 35km second stage, that took riders from Duikar to Sost in a tough uphill ride, saw Najib clocking 1:19:37, almost 10 seconds clear of his closest rival.

The second stage was meant for the individual time trial. Riders took one minute intervals in reverse order of general classification and had their individual timing instead of sprinting out to the finishing line.

Balochistan’s Hanzala with the time of 1:21:14 finished third with further 35 seconds behind was Abdullah Khan (Army). Guest rider from Afghanistan Fasiullah ended the second stage on fifth position.

“I am happy that majority of cyclists have completed the second stage as it was tough and hard stage. Cyclists started at 8am early in the morning and made all out efforts to complete the race,” Usman Ahmad, Commissioner Gilgit, who is also the chief organiser of the race, said.

He was happy that the race so far had achieved the desired success and hoped that next two phases would fetch the same results.