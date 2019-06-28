Leeds pitch likely to favour spinners

ISLAMABAD: The brownish grass-less look of the pitch at Headingly in Leeds has convinced the Pakistan team to think on the possibility of retaining the team that defeated New Zealand for Saturday’s match against Afghanistan.

“The pitch gives a brownish look and chances are it will help spinners. So it will be difficult to play four pacers. In fact, an extra spinner will be beneficial here,” a team official told ‘The News’ from Leeds.

He said the team had a first look at the pitch only on Friday morning. “We were planning to include an extra pacer against Afghanistan but when we turned up for practice today, we saw a completely different pitch. It is void of grass and looks dry,” he said.

“This track seems so tilted towards spin bowlers that we could even consider playing an extra spinner. But we think the best option would be to go with an unchanged team,” the official said.

Afghanistan have a potent spin attack including Rashid Khan, Mujeebur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi. They are capable of running through a strong batting line-up on a responsive pitch.

“Usually you don’t find such a strip at Leeds where pacers have always held an upper hand.”

The official said that the decision on the final line-up would be taken before the start of the match. “A clear blue sky like we had today is also expected for tomorrow. So, the final line up will be decided considering the state of the pitch early morning,” the official said.