Solar energy gets popular in Pakistan, other BRI countries

BEIJING: An international team led by Chinese researchers found that tapping solar energy and improving cross-border cooperation could help countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) leapfrog into a low-carbon future.

The study published in the journal Joule made for the first time a quantifiable estimate of the renewable energy potential in BRI countries including Pakistan, revealing that less than four percent of the region's maximum solar potential could meet its electricity demand for 2030, says a report published by China Economic Net on Friday.

The researchers from Tsinghua University, Harvard University and other institutions selected 66 BRI countries that are connected geographically and they identified areas with sufficient solar radiation and lower land value, with places like forests and agriculture being excluded.

Then they computed the spacing and packing density of solar panels to calculate maximized power yields for each area. Finally, they estimated the energy output in each hour after accounting for shading and temperature.