close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
June 29, 2019

China will continue to import Iranian oil: official

National

A
Agencies
June 29, 2019

Vienna: China said Friday it would import Iranian oil in defiance of US sanctions on Tehran, a day before US and Chinese leaders are to meet to try to resolve thorny trade disputes.

“We reject the unilateral imposition of sanctions,” said Fu Cong, Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry´s Department of Arms Control. The US, which is trying to force Iran to renegotiate an agreement limiting its nuclear programme, at the end of May tightened sanctions to include a full ban on Iran´s exports of oil.

“For us energy security is important and the importation of oil is important to Chinese energy security and also to the livelihood of the people,” said Cong.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus