China will continue to import Iranian oil: official

Vienna: China said Friday it would import Iranian oil in defiance of US sanctions on Tehran, a day before US and Chinese leaders are to meet to try to resolve thorny trade disputes.

“We reject the unilateral imposition of sanctions,” said Fu Cong, Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry´s Department of Arms Control. The US, which is trying to force Iran to renegotiate an agreement limiting its nuclear programme, at the end of May tightened sanctions to include a full ban on Iran´s exports of oil.

“For us energy security is important and the importation of oil is important to Chinese energy security and also to the livelihood of the people,” said Cong.