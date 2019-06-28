close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Breach in Hakra Canal inundates crops

National

BAHAWALPUR: A 140-foot wide breach in Hakra Canal near Barra Aakoka Haroonabad inundated, thousands of acres of land and affected standing crops on Friday. The breach occurred owing to increasing water flow in the canal. The residents, whose houses were surrounded by water, staged a protest against the Irrigation Department functionaries for what they said failed in handling the situation. The breach was not plugged till the filing of the report.

