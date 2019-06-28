Graft accused allowed to rejoin duty

LAHORE: Punjab Housing & Urban Development Department, in a strange move, has allowed a suspended officer nominated in financial corruption case at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to start work in the department.

The decision was taken by Provincial Secretary Housing Nasim Sadiq who said that the government was paying salary to all suspended officers so they have to work and attend office. The issue came to light when Provincial Secretary Housing Nasim Sadiq recently withdrew an earlier letter of the housing department regarding the posting of former Chief Engineer, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Israr Saeed. In that letter, the Punjab government’s S&GAD (Regulation Wing) suggested the housing department to initiate criminal and department proceedings against LDA’s former chief engineer for financial corruption. S&GAD (Regulation Wing) wrote a letter to the housing department dated January 15, 2019, with a subject “Posting of Israr Saeed, Director Engineering LDA after release from NAB custody. It stated that the regulation wing had examined the matter and it was observed that as per references dated 14/12/2018 and 04/01/2019, addressed to the DG Anti-Corruption Establishment and Secretary Housing respectively, by the Director Administration LDA, Lahore, both criminal and department proceedings were proposed to be initiated. LDA carried out a department inquiry into the financial scam of LDA City Housing Project in which former chief engineer Israr Saeed was found guilty of embezzling Rs160 million. Following the inquiry report, LDA authorities sought advice from housing department regarding posting of Israr Saeed after his release from NAB custody. LDA sources said that S&GAD (Regulation Wing) through housing department gave its opinion. He claimed that provincial secretary housing, after getting this letter, has initiated a criminal proceeding under PEEDA Act against Israr Saeed.

S&GAD (Regulation Wing) letter quoted Section 6 of PEEDA Act regarding the suspension of Israr Saeed and stated that an employee against whom action was proposed to be initiated under section 5 may be placed under suspension for a period of 90 days, if in the opinion of the competent authority, suspension was necessary or expedient, and if the suspension period was not extended for 90 days within 30 days shall be deemed to be reinstated. “Provided that the continuation of the period of suspension shall require the prior approval of the competent authority for each period of extension,” the letter said and concluded that necessary action may be taken by the administrative department under the law.

On June 18, 2019, provincial secretary housing wrote a letter to LDA Director General with the same heading and stated that Israr Saeed has submitted a representation requesting therein that the advice contained in HUD&PHE Department letter of Even No dated 10.05.2019, may be recalled and the competent authority may kindly be directed to issue his posting order and utilise the service.

It stated that the matter had been examined and it was observed that as per LDA (Appointment and Conditions of Service Regulations), LDA DG is competent for appointment/posting/transfer and other departmental proceedings of Israr Saeed. Therefore, this department’s letter of even No dated 10.05.2019 may be treated as withdrawn without prejudice to the letter of even No dated 04.04.2019 vide which the advices received from Regulations Wing of S&GAD vide letter No SOR-I(S&GAD) 16/01/2019 and Law & PA Department (Reg-3/10/2018/1584 dated 07/03/2019 were forwarded to LDA DG for taking further necessary action, accordingly.

When contacted, Provincial Secretary Nasim Sadiq said that it was not the issue of Israr Seed alone. He said the government was paying salaries to the suspended officers too so they have to work or attend office. Over a question that departmental inquiries are against the officer, he said field posting is not allowed in case of departmental inquiries and he attached Israr Saeed with him for office work as the chief minister gave him some additional responsibilities for which he needed work force.