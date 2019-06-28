HED Punjab bans recruitments in universities

LAHORE: In a surprise move, the Higher Education Department Punjab imposed a ban on recruitment of faculty and staff in public universities of the province where remaining tenure of vice chancellors (VCs) is less than six months and acting VCs have been assigned to look after the affairs.

In a notification marked as “top priority/most urgent”, the HED has further directed such universities to stop/postpone the process of recruitments including meetings of the selection boards. “The process of recruitments/meetings of selection boards may be stopped/postponed forthwith till the issuance of advice/directions from the office of chancellor. This may be assigned top priority and complied with in letter and spirit,” concludes the notification.

A senior official of a university, seeking anonymity, said the HED’s notification was illegal and was an attack on the autonomy of the universities. “This notification is also self-contradictory,” he said while explaining the department itself admitted it had yet to receive advice/directions from the governor/chancellor on the issue of recruitments. “How can the HED exercise the power of the governor/chancellor of the public sector universities?” he questioned.

It is pertinent to mention that some of the universities where remaining tenure of the VCs is less than six months include University of Education, Lahore, Government College University (GCU) Lahore, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Rawalpindi and Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan while acting VCs are working at a number of universities including Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore.

Another official said the department seemed to have issued the notification in a hurry as it failed to realise that the recruitment was not an abrupt process rather a time-taking exercise which included need-assessment, advertisements in newspapers, time to apply and subsequent scrutinising of candidates and short-listing of the most suitable candidates followed by interviews and selection boards, etc.

While further explaining, the official said the Government College University had advertised some administrative posts back in September 2018 and owing to thousands of applications the university received, the recruitment process was still under way. “Banning recruitments at this stage would not only be injustice with the university but also with the jobless youth of the country,” he added.

A senior official from the University of Education, seeking anonymity, said the VCs were conferred powers under the law and the same could not be withdrawn with such an illegal and illogical order. “Should a VC really stop working during the remaining six months of his or her tenure,” he said. He further said the university had advertised posts last year and again in January and March this year. The HED notification was making all these recruitments process controversial, he said and demanded the governor/chancellor to intervene and save these universities.

President of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab chapter Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said the HED had no right to stop VCs from holding meetings of selection boards or any other meeting even if remaining tenure of a VC is just one day. “A regular VC is a VC for entire four years,” he said and added, however, the HED’s stance on the acting VCs could be justified. When contacted, HED Special Secretary Sajid Zafar said the department had received complaints about alleged nepotism in the ongoing recruitments process at different universities where remaining tenure of the VCs was less than six months. Agreeing that the governor/chancellor’s directions were still awaited he said “The HED notification is just a caution/piece of advice to VCs”. He said at some universities, the VCs with four years tenure were busy making recruitments which really made the process doubtful.