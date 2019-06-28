close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Promotion cases reviewed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan presided over the Departmental Promotion Board meeting to review the promotion cases of six officers from the post of assistant director to the rank of deputy director. Departmental Promotion Board and Committee recommended to the S&GAD the promotion of Punjab Investigation Branch Lahore Assistant Director Sarwar Watoo to the rank of deputy director.

