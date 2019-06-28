Promotion cases reviewed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan presided over the Departmental Promotion Board meeting to review the promotion cases of six officers from the post of assistant director to the rank of deputy director. Departmental Promotion Board and Committee recommended to the S&GAD the promotion of Punjab Investigation Branch Lahore Assistant Director Sarwar Watoo to the rank of deputy director.
