Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Three cops transferred

National

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers here on Friday. Sajid Mahmood has been posted as Chicha Watni SDPO, Bahar Hussain as DSP of SPU Punjab, Lahore and Babar Mumtaz has been directed to report to the Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore.

