Three cops transferred

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers here on Friday. Sajid Mahmood has been posted as Chicha Watni SDPO, Bahar Hussain as DSP of SPU Punjab, Lahore and Babar Mumtaz has been directed to report to the Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore.
