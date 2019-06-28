close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
June 29, 2019

Plea to suspend court summer vacation

National

I
INP
June 29, 2019

LAHORE: A lawyer on Friday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking suspension of vacation in the high court. AK Dogar Advocate in his petition filed in the high court has challenged the concept of court leaves. The petitioner contended that there was no concept of the court leaves in developed countries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus