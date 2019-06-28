Plea to suspend court summer vacation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A lawyer on Friday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking suspension of vacation in the high court. AK Dogar Advocate in his petition filed in the high court has challenged the concept of court leaves. The petitioner contended that there was no concept of the court leaves in developed countries.
