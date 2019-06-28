Baloch asks Opp to take clear line of action

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has asked the opposition parties if they want to remain united, they should come out on the roads with a clear, categorical and uncompromising line of action on the vital national issues. Since JI’s struggle on political and social fronts is aimed at establishing Islam’s supremacy, the party has always preferred integrity, honesty and character of its leadership to everything, he said while talking to the newly-appointed JI central Punjab Ameer Muhammad Javed Kasuri on Friday.