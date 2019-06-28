138 held in crackdown

LAHORE: Model Town division police claimed to have arrested 138 criminals in the last week and seized illegal arms and drugs. Moreover, 26 proclaimed offenders of A and B categories were also arrested. Sixty persons were arrested for violating laws on kite flying, wheelie, firing, loudspeaker use and renting premises.

Body found: A 65-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found dead at Muslim Town Morr on Friday. Edhi ambulance removed the man to hospital where the doctors confirmed his death. Police collected evidences from the spot. The victim looked a malang. Police are trying to trace his family.

Man dies: A 27-year-old man died under ambiguous circumstances in the Garden Town police jurisdiction on Friday. The victim has been identified as Danial, a resident of Military Accounts Society. Police said the victim had eaten some poisonous substance which resulted in his death. Police collected evidences from the crime scene and removed the body to morgue.

Boy found dead: A 14-year-old boy was found dead on The Mall in the Civil Lines police area on Friday. The putrefied body of the boy, yet to be identified, was spotted on the road. Police collected evidences from the spot and removed the body to morgue.

Man found dead: A 65-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Ichhara police on Friday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying under Muslim Town Mor Metro Bridge and informed the police. Body, yet to be identified, was shifted to morgue.