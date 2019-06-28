Turkmenistan opens $1.7 billion gas-to-liquids plant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OVADAN-DEPE, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan on Friday opened a $1.7 billion gas-to-liquids plant as it seeks to monetise vast but idle gas reserves amid an economic crunch. The isolated Central Asian country holds the world’s fourth-largest natural gas reserves and has in recent years sought to diversify an economy battered by low energy prices. The plant opened in the desert town of Ovadan-Depe outside the capital Ashgabat with Japanese and Turkish investment is the largest gas-to-liquids plant in Central Asia. “Our country keeps pace with scientific progress,” Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said at the opening ceremony.
