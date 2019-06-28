May to Putin: Stop ‘destabilising’ UK, allies

OSAKA, Japan: British Prime Minister Theresa May told Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday that normal relations will not be restored until Moscow ends its “irresponsible and destabilising” activity, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The comments came as May met Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka, their first formal face-to-face since the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal last year. “She told the president that there cannot be a normalisation of our bilateral relationship until Russia stops the irresponsible and destabilising activity that threatens the UK and its allies — including hostile interventions in other countries, disinformation and cyber attacks,” the spokesperson said.

May also told Putin that Britain “has irrefutable evidence that Russia was behind the attack” on the former spy. “The prime minister underlined that we remain open to a different relationship, but for that to happen the Russian government must choose a different path.” London has made clear that May’s meeting with Putin does not represent a thawing of ties with Russia, despite calls from Putin for the two countries to “turn the page”.

With a smile, Trump tells Putin ‘don’t meddle in the election’: Much of Donald Trump’s time in office has been overshadowed by allegations Moscow helped get him elected, but when it came to confronting Vladimir Putin on the issue, the US president did it in a joke.

“Don’t meddle in the election, president, don’t meddle,” Trump said with a smile, wagging his finger playfully at the Russian leader as the pair held talks in Osaka on Friday, on the sidelines of the G20. Putin said nothing, but grinned in response to the comment, which came only after a reporter shouted a question, asking whether Trump would warn his Russian counterpart about influencing the presidential vote next year. “What I say to him is none of your business,” he said at the White House. But on Friday Trump said the pair would be discussing “trade... some disarmament, a little protectionism perhaps.” “A lot of very positive things are going to come out of the relationship,” he predicted, to smiles from Putin. “I cannot but agree with Mr. President,” the Russian leader said.

‘There is no rush,’ Trump says on Iran tensions: There is “no rush” to resolve tensions between the United States and Iran that have raised fears of a military conflict, US President Donald Trump said Friday. “We have a lot of time. There’s no rush, they can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure,” he said in Osaka, where world leaders are meeting for the G20 summit. “Hopefully in the end it’s going to work out. If it does, great, if it doesn’t, you’ll be hearing about it.” It was a more conciliatory tone than the bellicose rhetoric issued by the US leader just before his trip to Japan, where tensions with Iran will be among the top items on the agenda.