Lorenzo fractures vetebrae in crash

ASSEN, Netherlands: Spain’s three-time former MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after fracturing a vertebrae in an horrific crash in the opening free practice on Friday.

“Sadly @lorenzo99 has been declared unfit for the remainder of the #DutchGP,” Honda tweeted. Lorenzo slid out at turn seven of the Assen track, bouncing into four somersaults as he hit the gravel behind his bike. Two doctors were quickly at his side and helped him walk gingerly off to the barriers before he sat down and was then taken away to the medical centre by ambulance. Loreanzo will be repatriated to Barcelona later Friday for more tests.