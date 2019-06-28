Najibullah wins second stage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Najibullah (Wapda) maintained his lead winning the second stage of the Tour de Khunjrab Cycle Race, edging out Sui Southern Abdul Razzak in a close timing Friday.The 35 km second stage that took riders from Duikar to Sost in a tough uphill ride saw Najib clocking 1:19:37, almost 10 second clear of his closest rival. The second stage was meant for the Individual Time Trial.
ISLAMABAD: Najibullah (Wapda) maintained his lead winning the second stage of the Tour de Khunjrab Cycle Race, edging out Sui Southern Abdul Razzak in a close timing Friday.The 35 km second stage that took riders from Duikar to Sost in a tough uphill ride saw Najib clocking 1:19:37, almost 10 second clear of his closest rival. The second stage was meant for the Individual Time Trial.