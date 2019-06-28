Najibullah wins second stage

ISLAMABAD: Najibullah (Wapda) maintained his lead winning the second stage of the Tour de Khunjrab Cycle Race, edging out Sui Southern Abdul Razzak in a close timing Friday.The 35 km second stage that took riders from Duikar to Sost in a tough uphill ride saw Najib clocking 1:19:37, almost 10 second clear of his closest rival. The second stage was meant for the Individual Time Trial.