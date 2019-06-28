Army, Chromatex bag doubles titles

LAHORE: Faizan and Ummam of Pak Army and Fatima and Kulsoom of Chromatex clinched boys and girls doubles titles respectively on the third day of 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Friday.

In the Boys’ Doubles final, Faizan and Ummam of Pak Army thrashed Furqan & Kaif of Sindh by 3-1 with the score of 8-11, 11-6, 11-3 and 11-8. Fatima and Kulsoom of Chromatex excelled in Girls Doubles final and outplayed Perniya & Zainab of Wapda/Punjab by 3-2 with the margin of 4-11, 9-11, 11-8, 13-11 and 11-7.