Mangoes ripened chemically discarded

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 2,615 kilo chemically-ripened mangoes at the artificial ripening units in a crackdown. Officials said food safety teams inspected 97 fruit markets of Punjab on Friday.

PFA checked 30 markets in Lahore zone, 37 in Rawalpindi and 15 each markets in Multan and Muzaffargarh zones. The teams also checked 1,044 vehicles carrying fruits and 1,418 stalls across the province. The teams served warning notices on 388 people associated with food business for improvement.