Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Family tortured over minor issue

Lahore

LAHORE :Two women and a boy were subjected to torture by a man over a minor issue in the Green Town police limits on Friday. The victim family said police were pressurizing them for reconciliation with the accused instead of taking legal action against him. The accused person tortured the victims over the water accumulation in a street. The victims were removed to hospital. Meanwhile, a man subjected his ex-wife to torture in the Green Town police area. The victim has been identified as Hurram Shahzadi. Police have started legal action into the matter.

