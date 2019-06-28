‘Poverty major cause of out-of-school children’

LAHORE: Poverty and gender discrimination are some of the major causes of the out-of-school children in country.

These views were expressed by the participants in a seminar Friday titled “Out-of-School Children Crisis: Solutions and the Way Forward”. Alight Pakistan and Punjab School Education Department organised the seminar.

American Refugee Committee International (ARC) Alight Pakistan is working for the provision of education opportunities in coordination with different government and non-government organisations and ensures the enrolment of the out-of-school children under Educate A Child Project.

Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas presided over the seminar. Representatives of different government and non-government organisations participated in the seminar. A panel discussion was organised that was moderated by Wahid Gul, Alight Pakistan and panelists included Usama Mahmud, Lead Consultant, School Education Department, MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi, BISP Director Amna Shabbir and NCHD Director Sajid Ali and the findings were shared with education minister for implementation and incorporation at policy level. The minister spoke about different initiatives taken by the government for the improvement of education system in Punjab and ensured to take concrete steps to resolve the issues. Some of the main reasons of out-of-school children underlined by the panelists included poverty, access issues, child labour, gender discrimination, illiterate parents, poor quality of education, teachers’ attitude, syllabus and non-availability of law on compulsory education.

US-Iran tension: Representatives of different religious and political organisations have demanded the Islamic countries’ leadership take action on prevailing unrest in Gulf countries.

Representatives of different religious and political organisations while addressing "Unity of Ummah Conference" that held here Friday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, Lahore Chapter, demanded UNO and OIC to take action on rising unrest in Gulf countries stating that mounting tension between Iran-US and Arabian countries could be very sabotaging for world peace.

gas theft: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) Taskforce has conducted a successful raid in Bhagiana village, district Pattoki, where gas was being used directly by tapping gas main pipeline passing in front of the premises. Excavation in front of the premises was carried out, on excavation there was found a ¾ inch service line entering into the said premises. The service line was connected with plastic pipe through which gas was being supplied to Bhagiana village at massive level.

Meanwhile, in another action of UFG Lahore Region, the UFG section conducted a successful raid at Karim Park, Ravi Road, Lahore and disconnected direct bypass of gas. Consumer offered severe resistance but SNGPL teams stood firm against the resistance and successfully managed to curb menace of gas.