Lashley shoots 63 for PGA Detroit lead

WASHINGTON: Unheralded alternate Nate Lashley, the last player in the field, fired a nine-under-par 63 to seize a one-stroke lead after Thursday’s opening round of the US PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The 36-year-old American, ranked 353rd in the world, birdied five of the last six holes to shoot the low round of his brief PGA career to stand on 9-under par after 18 holes at Detroit Golf Club.

Americans Ryan Armour and Nick Watney shared second on 64 with Americans Charles Howell, Talor Gooch, Chez Reavie, Stewart Cink, Adam Schenk and Chase Wright plus Slovakian Rory Sabbatini on 65.

Lashley, playing this season on a medical extension after a knee injury last year as a rookie, only took the last spot in the field of 156 after David Berganio withdrew on Wednesday. Last week in Hartford, Lashley was atop the alternate list but missed out.

Lashley’s tour status for next season hangs by a thread with only a few weeks remaining in the campaign, ranked 132nd in points, seven places adrift from a secure spot. His lone top-10 PGA finish came with a share of eighth at February’s Puerto Rico Open. He shared 28th two weeks ago in the US Open at Pebble Beach in his major debut and hopes to take one of two available spots here this week for next month’s British Open in Northern Ireland. Lashley opened and closed the front nine with birdies and sank a 36-foot putt at the sixth on his way to making the turn at four-under.