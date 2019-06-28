PNG deploys army to help volcano emergency

KOKOPO, Papua New Guinea: Troops have been sent to help thousands of people displaced by a volcanic eruption on a remote archipelago in Papua New Guinea (PNG), the prime minister said on Friday, as a second volcano erupted. Lava and ash flows from Mount Ulawun -- one of the world’s most hazardous volcanoes -- have subsided, but between 7,000 and 13,000 people are believed to have been displaced and a state of emergency has been declared.

"We will mobilise the military to go in and assess the situation, and we will despatch the military to assist on the ground," said Prime Minister James Marape. "The governor is already on the ground assessing the situation, and once I receive the report, we will see how we can best assist." Local MP Joseph Lelang said as many as 13,000 people may have been displaced, and 1,000 have lost their homes, while Leo Porikura, an official with the West New Britain Disaster Office, put the number of displaced at around 7,000.