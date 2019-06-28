Wife voices concern for Australian missing in N Korea

SYDNEY: The wife of an Australian man who has gone missing and is feared detained in North Korea said she had no hint that anything was wrong before his disappearance.

Japanese Yuka Morinaga, 26, told Australia’s News Corp that Alek Sigley’s disappearance in Pyongyang was "very concerning" and there was not "anything weird" last time they spoke on Monday.

Sigley, who speaks fluent Korean and is one of only a handful of Western students living in Pyongyang, has not been heard from since Tuesday. His family said on Friday they have no news about whether he has been detained.

The 29-year-old’s social media sites --- which usually have a stream of apolitical content about everyday life in one of the world’s most secretive nations -- have fallen silent since Tuesday. "He is always trying to demystify North Korea unlike the typical Western media. He tries to understand the people there," Morinaga said. The pair married at an elaborate ceremony in Pyongyang last year.