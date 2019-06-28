US consular staffer to stay in Turkey

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court rejected an appeal on Friday to free a US consular staffer on bail during an espionage trial that has deepened tensions between Washington and Ankara.

Prosecutors argued that Metin Topuz, a Turkish citizen and liaison for the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), was a flight risk and must remain in custody in Istanbul.

His next hearing was set for September 18. Topuz was arrested in 2017 and accused of contacts with police. A prosecutor also suspected of ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says ordered an attempted coup in 2016.

"All my contacts with those in high-ranking positions of the state at the time were entirely part of my work as a translator and assistant liaison officer at the DEA. I am innocent," Topuz said during his last court appearance in May.

The US embassy says there is no credible evidence against him. Topuz faces a separate investigation on charges of seeking to "overthrow the constitutional order". The trial comes at a time when the Nato allies are increasingly at odds over the Syrian conflict, Turkey’s decision to buy a Russian missile defence system, and the US refusal to extradite Gulen.