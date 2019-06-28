Pay your tax

On July 1, 2019 Pakistan might be one step closer to becoming a developed and self sufficient nation, if the people of Pakistan start paying their taxes. With the world’s fifth largest population and probably the world’s lowest number of taxpayers, Pakistan has great potential in increasing its revenue through tax collection.

If we increase the current number of taxpayers to 20 percent of our population, that would mean a potential 1900 percent increase in tax revenue. If we as Pakistanis want to get rid of the endless cycle of loans and begging for funds, then we need to do our part for our country and pay our taxes and encourage others to also pay their taxes.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar