State of money

As long as we used to have corrupt rulers in the country, there was money circulation in society, but now we have non-corrupt rulers in Naya Pakistan. What is the state of money circulation in the country? The present rulers must reflect upon this point before it is too late.

I vividly remember that when the incumbent adviser to the prime minister on finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was in the central government of the PPP, it was he who with his enviable efforts continued the circulation of money in the country and presented reasonable budgets. In Sindh, during the Musharraf regime when he was the finance minister, the government of Sindh was in deep debt. It was his economic and fiscal management that reversed the situation and Sindh was out of debt and its economy was put on the right track.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad