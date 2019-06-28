Nothing for the citizens

This refers to the letter, ‘Citizens Portal’ (June 19, 2019) by Col (r) Riaz Jafri. The writer has expressed his dissatisfaction over delayed action on his complaints lodged on the Citizens Portal. The establishment of the Citizens Portal by the PM was meant to provide satisfactory and timely relief to those citizens who suffer at the hands of incompetent and/or irresponsible government departments. Early this year in January I had placed four different complaints pertaining to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federal Capital Authority. While two of them are shown as “In Progress” for the last over six months, those regarding payment of motor vehicle tax at the ETO office in Islamabad and another pertaining to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and regarding repair of a small patch of about 500 meters kutcha track have been closed with the remarks “Slosed relief granted”. No positive action to remedy the complaints was taken on either of the two complaints. When I reopened the complaint within the jurisdiction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, another reply came “Closed, no relief can be granted”. This is despite the fact that I had suggested to the concerned authorities through the Citizens Portal to grant us permission to carry out the work on a self-help basis .If this is how the portal is managed, I can assure you it will lose the purpose for which it was established and might as well be closed.

The prime minister is therefore requested to please look into the working of the Citizens Portal to ensure it is managed professionally and timely action is taken on the complaints/suggestions put on the portal by citizens.

Group Captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi