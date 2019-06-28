Cop dies mysteriously

PESHAWAR: A police constable was found dead in mysterious conditions in the limits of Paharipura Police Station on Friday. A spokesman for the capital city police said friends of the deceased, Azam and Bostan, told investigators that Javed was staying with them in a building in Haji Camp when they noticed he was not feeling well. The cop was taken to hospital where he died. Police said the investigation has been launched into the incident.