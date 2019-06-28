close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Retired cop among two shot dead in Lalamusa

National

June 29, 2019

LALAMUSA: A retired police sub-inspector and his brother-in-law were shot dead near Khuni Chak on Friday. Ghulam Nabi and his brother-in-law Ali Akbar, residents of Charsadda, were on their way home on a motorcycle when some unidentified armed persons opened fire at them, killing both motorcyclists on the spot. Sadar police have shifted the dead bodies to the THQ Hospital Kharian.

