Retired cop among two shot dead in Lalamusa

LALAMUSA: A retired police sub-inspector and his brother-in-law were shot dead near Khuni Chak on Friday. Ghulam Nabi and his brother-in-law Ali Akbar, residents of Charsadda, were on their way home on a motorcycle when some unidentified armed persons opened fire at them, killing both motorcyclists on the spot. Sadar police have shifted the dead bodies to the THQ Hospital Kharian.