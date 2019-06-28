Retired cop among two shot dead in Lalamusa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: A retired police sub-inspector and his brother-in-law were shot dead near Khuni Chak on Friday. Ghulam Nabi and his brother-in-law Ali Akbar, residents of Charsadda, were on their way home on a motorcycle when some unidentified armed persons opened fire at them, killing both motorcyclists on the spot. Sadar police have shifted the dead bodies to the THQ Hospital Kharian.
