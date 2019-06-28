close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Man shot dead over minor dispute

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

SIALKOT: A man was shot dead over a minor issue at Mohallah Kumharan in the limits of Uggoki police on Friday. According to the police, accused Zulfiqar Ali, Iftikhar, Tanveer, Maqsood and their three unidentified accomplices called Muhammad Ashraf out from his home, took him to a nearby plot, and allegedly shot him dead. It is learnt that the deceased had an old dispute with the accused party over a joint wall. The police have registered a case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus