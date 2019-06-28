Man shot dead over minor dispute

SIALKOT: A man was shot dead over a minor issue at Mohallah Kumharan in the limits of Uggoki police on Friday. According to the police, accused Zulfiqar Ali, Iftikhar, Tanveer, Maqsood and their three unidentified accomplices called Muhammad Ashraf out from his home, took him to a nearby plot, and allegedly shot him dead. It is learnt that the deceased had an old dispute with the accused party over a joint wall. The police have registered a case.