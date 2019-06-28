Reference filed against Mehtab Khan, others for misuse of authority

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference against former adviser Civil Aviation, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Civil Aviation Secretary Muhammad Irfan Elahi and others in illegal appointment case.

The reference was filed against the co-accused including chief HR officer, M. Raheel Ahmed, former PIA CEO Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan and Tariq Mehmood Pasha in illegal appointment of Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan as national carrier’s CEO. Supreme Court vide order dated 22.7.18 passed in case no 42697-S/2018, referred NAB to ascertain the validity of appointment of CEO, PIACL, said a press release. During investigation it was established that the accused Muhammad Irfan Elahi, secretary Civil Aviation, M Raheel Ahmed, chief HR officer, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, adviser Civil Aviation, Tariq Mehmood Pasha of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited knowingly with mala fide intentions through misuse of authority, appointed accused Musharraf Rasool Cyan as CEO by violating relevant rules and regulations.