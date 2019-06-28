close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Baloch asks opposition to take clear line of action

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has asked the opposition parties if they want to remain united, they should come out on the roads with a clear, categorical and uncompromising line of action on the vital national issues. Since JI’s struggle on political and social fronts is aimed at establishing Islam’s supremacy, the party has always preferred integrity, honesty and character of its leadership to everything.

