Nurses in capital hail implementation of increase in stipend, benefits

Islamabad: To a tumultuous welcome from federal nurses gathered at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on Friday, the PM’s Special advisor on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza announced implementation of increase in the stipend and allowances of regular and student nurses. The notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services states that the increase would come into effect from July 1.

Addressing the jubilant nurses, Dr. Zafar said the fulfillment of this demand reflects the importance that Prime Minister Imran Khan accords to the nursing profession. He termed the increase as just the first step, to be followed by a very bright future for nurses as the government extends additional benefits as part of its vision to strengthen this sector as a prelude to transformation of healthcare provision. “This is a minuscule increase in comparison to the PM’s vision,” he stated.

Nurses working in federal institutions had long been demanding the enhancement of their stipends and allowances so that these are brought at par with the amount being paid to their counterparts in provinces. Beyond meeting this demand, the government is looking into solving the problems of young doctors, post-graduate students, medical officers, and other healthcare professionals. He said, a reforms committee chaired by him meets at PIMS every two weeks so that major decisions can be taken and their implementation can be overseen.

The allowances and stipends of student nurses have been enhanced from Rs6,860 to Rs20,000; mess/ration allowance from Rs500 to Rs8,000; and dress allowance from Rs500 to Rs3,100. The increase will be applicable to all nurses working in four big hospitals of the capital.