The News Education Expo ’19 begins today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s biggest educational exhibition “The News Education Expo’19” will begin at Expo Center, Johar Town today (Saturday).

With free entry the two-day expo organised by the Jang Media Group will continue without any break from 10am to 7pm on Saturday (today) and Sunday (tomorrow). Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari will inaugurate The News Education Expo’19 which is being participated by topnotch educational institutions from across the country.

Like previous years, the expo will be an excellent opportunity for prospective students and their parents as the representatives of dozens of educational institutions will be available to answer their queries related to academic programmes, admissions, fee structure and to provide information related to scholarship opportunities.

Besides educational institutions, education consultants dealing in local and foreign education will also be part of The News Education Expo’19.

Prominent among the participating institutions are the University of Lahore, Superior Group of Colleges, PAC Lahore, University of Management & Technology (UMT), Information Technology University (ITU), Minhaj University, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Pak-AIMS, Virtual University of Pakistan, Qarshi University, Hajvery University, Sharif Trust, KIPS Education System, Nur International University, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), Campus France Pakistan, ICMA Pakistan, British Council, Lahore Leads University, Unique Group of Institutions, the City School, Highbrow, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore, Institute of Business & Management (IB&M), EVS Professional Training Institute and FAST-National University.