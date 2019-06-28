PPP stages protest against galloping price-hike

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) activists on Friday staged three separate protests and blocked roads by burning tyres to protest the galloping price-hike and wrong policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Led by the PPP Peshawar leaders, Malik Saeed, Misbahuddin, the protesters blocked the road outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the government. The protesters criticised Imran Khan and termed him ‘selected’ prime minister for making the life of the poor miserable by increasing prices of daily commodities, petrol, electricity and gas. They said they had not witnessed such a price-hike during the last 70 years. The wrong policies of the irresponsible rulers, they said, had affected the common man.