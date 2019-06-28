close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

PPP stages protest against galloping price-hike

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) activists on Friday staged three separate protests and blocked roads by burning tyres to protest the galloping price-hike and wrong policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Led by the PPP Peshawar leaders, Malik Saeed, Misbahuddin, the protesters blocked the road outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the government. The protesters criticised Imran Khan and termed him ‘selected’ prime minister for making the life of the poor miserable by increasing prices of daily commodities, petrol, electricity and gas. They said they had not witnessed such a price-hike during the last 70 years. The wrong policies of the irresponsible rulers, they said, had affected the common man.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus