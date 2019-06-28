KP CM orders authorities to stabilise prices of commodities

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take steps to check artificial price-hike in the province by visiting the markets.

Chairing the cabinet meeting here, the chief minister ordered action against those involved in artificial price-hike, adding that reports of all actions taken should be communicated to his office on a regular basis.

The provincial cabinet on the occasion also approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the federal and provincial governments on shared financial responsibilities for observing fiscal discipline and stabilisation.

The major purpose of the MoU is to ensure fiscal consolidation and financial stability, synergising revenue mobilisation initiatives, protecting social spending and improving the ease of doing business so as to put the country on a path of sustainable growth.

As per the MoU, the provincial government would support the federal government in reducing the consolidated fiscal deficit. Furthermore, in order to enhance the ease of doing business, promote business activity and to attract foreign direct investment, the province would initiate immediate measures to harmonise provincial taxes in consultation with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The provincial cabinet also approved the establishment of tehsil municipal administrations in the 25 subdivisions of the newly-merged tribal districts, i.e. Upper Kurram, Lower Kurram, Miranshah, Khar, Wana, Jamrud, Dara Adamkhel, Landikotal, Upper Mohmand, Lower Mohmand, Bara, Khwazai Bazai, Nawagai, Kalaya, Ghalju, Dogar, Sarwakai, Mirali, Razmak, Jandola, Bhittani, Dara Zinda, Wazir, Hassankhel and Ladda.

The cabinet also gave its approval for four non-governmental members for the institutional management committee of Zamung Kor, which include Hafiz-ur-Rehman, Shagufta Gul, Mufti Ghulam Rehman and Ihsanullah Khan.

The cabinet approved the name of Dr Riffat Sardar as chairperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women and MPA Humera Khatun to act as an official member of the commission. As for the appointment of a member on the board of governors of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Distress and Detention Fund, the provincial government approved the name of MPA Maliha Ali Asghar.

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai in a statement said: “The Government is committed to mainstream the tribal districts and provide basic municipal services to the length and breadth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

“Today’s cabinet decision is another milestone achieved towards a more developed nation as we promised,” he added. It is pertinent to mention that the Local Government Elections & Rural Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already notified working groups for the development of rules of business for tehsil local governments and village and neighbourhood councils.